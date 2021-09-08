Citations issued at Pleasant Hill school board meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disturbance at a Pleasant Hill school board meeting led to three people receiving municipal citations.

According to police, around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the high school to assist the Cass County Sheriff's Office with a disturbance.

Deputies advised officers that they had detained one person for an altercation with another person who was taking a video on their phone.

It's not clear what the content of that video entailed.

Officers were given the names of three people involved in the incident and they were all issued municipal citations for disorderly conduct.

The people in the parking lot were then asked to leave school property.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the district's board members and superintendent for comment.

The meeting was a special session called to discuss mask requirements in the district.

Pleasant Hill began the school year without a mask mandate in place, but the board voted 6-0 Tuesday in favor of requiring all children and adults in district facilities to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

The change begins immediately.

The school board will review the mask policy every month.