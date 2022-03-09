Cities prepare for winter storm to hit Kansas City region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City area comes under a winter weather warning beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday, cities across the metro are preparing for the snow.

Kansas City, Missouri, snow crews will be pre-treating the roads Wednesday evening and are preparing to start snowplowing late Wednesday night into Thursday, according to a city news release. About 300 snow removal vehicles will be out until the streets are clear.

The city also suspended trash and recycling collection for Thursday and Friday, so that the drivers are available to plow the snow. Residents with Thursday and Friday pick-up days will be allowed to place four bags of trash out next week.

Municipal Court hearings will be virtual for all cases. City Hall will conduct business virtually Thursday, but the regular City Council meeting will be open to the public.

The city will also be opening its overnight overflow center for people who experience homelessness when shelters are full. Two warming buses will also be in service during the day and the 10 Community Centers will double as warming centers.

The city of Independence is also preparing for the storm by activating the Roger T. Sermon Community Center as an Emergency Storm Assistance Center Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m.

The center will assist people who need overnight shelter over the next two days. It is located at 201 north Dodgion St., and it will be a warming site from Thursday through Saturday.

The city released the scheduled of the warming site: