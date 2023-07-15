Cities share information on how to handle clean up after Friday's storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cities across the metro area are sharing information on how to deal with problems left after Friday's powerful storms.

Overland Park:

City crews are working their way through neighborhoods to assess storm damage.

Emergency crews are working to clear downed tree limbs and other storm debris blocking streets.

Residents can report downed limbs from street trees at OPCares [opcares.opkansas.org], the City's online customer service system. Use opkansas.org/OPCares [opkansas.org] to file a ticket.

People involved in non-injury traffic accidents where alcohol was not involved can walk in their crash reports at a later time.

If vehicles aren't driveable or impaired driving was a factor, call 911 and officers will respond as quickly as possible.

Kansas City, Kansas:

A city spokesperson says many neighborhoods remain without power Friday night:

Public works crews are working to get power lines and storm debris clear of roadways.

Residents can utilize the city’s 311 service to report power outages.

The cIty plans to notify residents of any debris clean-up on their website and social media.

The Wyandotte County Recycling & Yard Waste Center, 3241 Park Drive, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, in response to Friday's storms.

Residents can bring storm-related yard waste, fallen branches, damaged gardens, or other storm debris.

The center cannot accept stumps and logs larger than 12 inches in diameter or items over four feet long.

Visitors will need to show proof of residency with a driver’s license, BPU bill, or some other document displaying their name and address.

The Wyandotte County Recycling & Yard Waste Center’s regular operating hours are Thursday through Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM, except on holidays until November 20.

Independence:

Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible, please report outages at 816-325-7550

If you have a tree on a power line or light pole and it is not sparking or on fire, report it at 816-325-7550. If there are sparks or fire, call 911.

The city is assessing damage and will let the public know if there will be a storm debris Drop-off Depot early next week.

Blue Springs:

The city reports some power outages but not as bad as other cities.

They expect to find out more about their power outage situation later Friday.

There were about 19 trees downed by the storms the city's Public Works Department is cleaning up the mess.

The city will evaluate if it’s homeowner responsibility or if a contractor will be removing them from our right away.

Prairie Village

Public Works staff is in the process of ensuring roadways are clear. Downed power lines should be reported to Evergy.

The city will coordinate curbside limb pickup for residents. Small branches and limbs should be bundled according to typical yard waste guidelines. More details will be forthcoming.

Roeland Park

The Public Works staff has surveyed the streets and they are working with our tree contractor to clear blocked streets as soon as possible. They will push debris to the curb to open the streets as long as no downed lines are involved. Evergy will be informed of downed lines for safe repair.

Yard waste can be placed by the curb on your regularly scheduled trash pick-up day.

Brush and branches must be securely bundled.

Limb debris must be no longer than 4 feet in length and the bundle cannot be more than 18 inches in diameter. Individual limbs may not be larger than 2 inches in diameter.

Please tie your bundles with twine or string, do not use tape or plastic. Bundles may not exceed 50 pounds in weight.

Small twigs can be put directly in your yard bags or your reusable container.

Fairway

Collection will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17 in WARD 1

Public Works cannot tell ahead of time exactly what time they will be by a particular residence as collection amounts vary from Ward to Ward and street to street.

Brush must be stacked neatly at curbside for pick-up (even if it came off of a tree within the right-of-way).

It should be placed parallel to the curb so it does not block the sidewalk or stick out into the street. Piles placed in the street or blocking the curb will be moved into yards for safe flow of traffic and vehicles.

Branches should be no longer than 8 feet in length (this is the approximate length of the Public Works truck beds, branches longer than this will not fit in the trucks).

Residents are responsible for cutting and stacking limbs curbside including limbs from ROW trees.

The Public Works Department will start out picking up the smaller piles by hand and writing down the addresses of the larger piles to be picked up by equipment. Extremely large piles may need to be removed by the contractor.

The Public Works Department will be picking up the bulk of the piles. The remaining small debris and raking of yards will be left up to the homeowner.

Tonganoxie

The City will allow storm debris drop off at the vacant lot to the East of the Fire Station on 4th St. Drop offs will be accepted through Sunday, July 23rd.