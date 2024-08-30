Citing staffing challenges, Unified Government to operate community centers 5 days-a-week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County, will change hours at six community centers starting Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The UG says the Parks & Recreation Department has had challenges fully staffing the six recreation and community centers.

Starting Sept. 3, all community centers will be closed on Sunday and Monday, and updated hours of operation for Tuesday-Saturday will go into effect.

Community centers will continue to operate 40 hours each week, but will move to five days of service instead of six days.

The move will help recreation specialists, who support the facilities will no longer be required to work a six-day work week, as all schedules will move to a five-day work week.

The change will help with recruitment and retention of key staff.

Recruitment has been difficult due to the lower pay and requirement of the six-day work week. Over the past year, the UG has received over 100 applications for the recreation specialist position, but only four applicants, when offered a position, have accepted the job.

The top three reasons for turning down the position include: rate of pay, the six-day work week and the residency requirement.

The new five-day work week is expected to help alleviate part of that issue.

—