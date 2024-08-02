Citing student, parent, staff feedback, Olathe Public Schools adopts new electronic devices policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the new school year, the Olathe Public School Board of Education adopted a new electronic device policy.

The board cited feedback from students, parents, and staff on how electronic devices cause distractions and disruptions as a reason for adopting the new policy.

It states that students must follow the rules of the policy during the school day.

Students are allowed to have personal electronics in their backpacks, lockers, or in their possession as long as they aren't visible during the school day.

The policy states students in early childhood through the eighth grade aren't allowed to use personal electronics during the school day.

High schoolers can't use personal electronics during classes unless they're being used for instruction by a teacher, the policy states.

They are, however, allowed to use them during lunch, passing periods, and other non-instructional time.

Students can also use them in emergency situations or if needed for health reasons.

Those who violate the rules could lose their right to have their device at school, the policy states.

"As an academic institution, our number one goal is to educate students while maintaining a safe learning environment," the board said in a statement. ne"Personal electronic devices can cause interruptions in the classroom and may negatively impact students’ mental and emotional health. With personal electronic devices out of sight, student learning can take place in a more engaged and connected environment."

To read the full policy, visit this link.

