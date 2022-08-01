Overland Park city council to vote on Incred-A-Bowl townhouse proposal

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The owner of the former Incred-A-Bowl site will ask the Overland Park, Kansas, city council to approve his plan to build townhouses behind the vacant bowling alley at a meeting Monday night.

The proposal does not make any changes to the Incred-A-bowl building itself. The entertainment venue closed in 2015. The current owner purchased the property in 2016. It’s sat empty ever since.

The owner wants to build five townhouse buildings, totaling 18 units, in an empty green space behind the Incred-A-Bowl building at 8500 W. 151st Street. The townhouses would butt up against a neighborhood of single family homes. The city council must rezone the land and approve the overall plan Monday. The developer altered the plan in May, reducing the size of one townhouse building, after a planning commission meeting.

People living in the single-family homes oppose the proposal. They argue townhouses will take away their privacy and could cause flooding. But their top concern is they do not believe the Incred-A-Bowl owner has proven to be a good landlord. He’s amassed 250 pages of code violations since taking over the property. Violations range from broken windows in the building, potholes in the parking lot, allowing semi trucks to park there overnight, and more.

“I hope the city council recognizes we want to keep Overland Park a beautiful place and allowing this person to cram a small green space that he’s going to fill with apartments that he’s going to let become rundown is not what’s best for our city,” explained Kristi Uenishi, who is organizing neighborhood opposition.

The owner will present his case during Monday’s city council meeting which begins at 7:30 p.m. at city hall, 8500 Santa Fe Drive.