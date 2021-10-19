City Fish & More Restaurant in Kansas City, Kansas, to close after 38 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City Fish and More, a restaurant and sea food located at 2704 State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, is closing its doors after 38 years.

Owner Pete Badalucco cited a fire that happened at the business that happened on Aug. 1, as one of reasons he decided not reopen.

In a Facebook post, Badalucco took the time to thank his customers.

"I would like to thank all of our loyal customers, from the bottom of my heart, who have supported us for the last 38 years," Badalucco said in the Facebook post. "I will miss everyone of you."

