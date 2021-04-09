Kansas City, Missouri, reaches reach agreement with homeless for change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Homeless Union claimed victory Friday morning after striking a deal with Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas to address homelessness in the city.

The deal includes a four step plan to provide housing and income opportunities for people living on the street.

The agreement includes: relocation to hotels; a request for proposal on vacant homes and land banks for people with an extremely low income.

The city will also work to provide job opportunities through city contracts for work such as mowing; and the exploring of permanent camp locations within social services.

