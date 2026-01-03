KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Frigid winter temperatures can make it tough for local businesses that rely on foot traffic, especially during the slower months of January and February.

But organizers say the City Market’s year-round farmers' market, which opened Saturday morning, helps keep customers coming — and local vendors afloat.

City Market's Farmers' Market opens, helping businesses survive winter slowdown

The City Market has been a Kansas City staple since 1857, making it one of the oldest and largest farmers' markets in the region.

While many people associate farmers' markets with warmer weather, managers say the winter season still brings steady activity.

“Our covered pavilions are heated, so it’s a nice, comfortable place,” said Paula Stocker, the City Market’s Farmers' Market manager. “It could be zero outside, but we’ll be kind of cozy in our pavilions.”

The winter market features rotating vendors each week, giving shoppers something new to explore every visit — from fresh food and specialty items to handmade products.

“There’s just something very cool for everyone to see,” Stocker said. “And it supports small businesses, which is so important to the economy right now — supporting your dollars where they’re going to stay here in the community.”

Foot traffic can be critical for nearby restaurants and shops in the River Market area, especially during cold weather when people tend to stay indoors.

“January and February can be a little slower,” said Sebastian McCarty, a server at Brown and Loe. “But with the City Market being open, we still have some really great foot traffic.”

McCarty says the market helps create a sense of community among local businesses and gives visitors a reason to explore the area, even during the winter.

“Supporting local restaurants, local artists, local venues — it’s one of the best things we get to do as a community,” he said.

Organizers also point out that winter visitors can take advantage of free two-hour parking in City Market Square during January, February and March, making it easier for people to stop by.

The farmers' market will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

