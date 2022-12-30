City of Atchison, Kan., declares a water emergency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Atchison, Kan., declared a water emergency Thursday night because of record low river levels.

A news release from the city states the low Missouri River level is because of upstream ice jams.

One of those ice jams is about 60 miles in length, according to the news release.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers say the ice jams are staying in place, but could allow increased water flow below the ice.

In addition, warmer temperatures "will eventually alleviate the situation," but once the ice jams break they could still get stuck.

The city has been using a lesser-capacity auxiliary pump to get water from the river because the river level has dropped below the primary intake, the news release states.

Emergency conservation measures for businesses and industries hit by the water problems have told of a tiered protocol based on water usage, according to the release.

There are no mandatory conservation rules for homes, schools, health care businesses.

The city does urge residents and businesses not under mandatory conservation measures to conserve water whenever possible.

More emergency measures could be needed if there are a long period of low river flow, water main breaks and other problems.

