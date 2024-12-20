City of Independence finalizes 2025 transit plans, IRIS rides to replace IndeBuses

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city of Independence is suspending nearly all of its bus services on Dec. 31, 2024.

As a solution, staff plans to keep the Independence route to the Kansas City area, keep para transit routes and implement IRIS micro transit in city limits.

Bus riders have mixed feelings about IRIS ride share replacing the six intercity IndeBus routes, costing passengers a flat rate of $5 per ride.

IndeBuses have been fare-free for the last four years.

"I know IRIS will probably be cheaper than Uber," bus rider Moustafa Ali said. "It will be better for people to afford it."

Barbara Bryant has used IRIS in other cities and explained her experience has come with long wait times and unreliable service.

"They're not thinking about how much of a train wreck this is really going to be," Bryant said. "They only have a handful of drivers, and we're putting all of our dependence on them — it's not right."

Replacing the IndeBus routes with IRIS is Independence's final transit plan for 2025.

To address resident concerns, city leaders told KSHB 41 News there will be designated Independence IRIS drivers for riders.

IRIS drivers in Independence will not be working within other communities.

City council member at-large Jared Fears explained there was no feasible option to keep the IndeBuses running, even with a fare.

"To keep everything the way it is at the moment was going to cost us $3.5 million more than what it's currently costing us," Fears said. "We don't have an extra $2 million anywhere in the city to be able to afford that."

KC Route 24 to downtown Kansas City will be staying, but it will cost $3 per ride. The para transit buses are also staying with an added fare per ride.

"We recognize that there is a number of people that really need this service, so we're trying to provide that as best we can to live within the budget that we have," Fears said.

Independence's community development director hopes IRIS benefits the city better than the buses by adding more than 500 stops and being available on-demand.

"It will allow users to tailor their trip when it's convenient for them, meaning they do not have to wait an hour to catch the bus," Tom Scannell said. "The other positive change is that the fixed [bus] route only covered a limited portion of the city — IRIS will be operated city-wide."

IRIS will operate on a six month trial contract, after which city leaders will decide if the micro-transit program will stay in Independence.

There will be an evaluation presentation in February to determine IRIS' success and make any adjustments.

IndeBuses stop on Dec. 31 and IRIS begins on Jan. 1.

