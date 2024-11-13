City of Lawrence passes new land development code aimed at creating more affordable housing

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily.

The City of Lawrence passed a new land development code Tuesday night, and some residents are concerned it could change the landscapes of their neighborhoods.

While the new code regulates many aspects of the city's development, a big focus is on how it increases density and occupancy in existing neighborhoods. The city says this will create more affordable housing.

"That concern is unique to neighborhoods that are close to destination points like campus or downtown," said Lawrence resident and president of the University Place Neighborhood Association Mandy Enfield.

She wanted the city to delay the adoption of the new development code to allow residents more time to voice their concerns.

"This is just all about character and charm, history, solid homes," said Lawrence resident Pam Burkhead.

Burkhead has lived in the University Place neighborhood, which sits adjacent to the University of Kansas campus, for over 30 years. She said she's not against renters or students moving in next door; she's concerned about the possibility of out-of-town profit-driven investors purchasing existing affordable single-family homes and flipping them.

"We're going to be cookie-cutter, four-plexes, eight-plexes," she said.

The city has been working on the code for about two years, and it says it held meetings and conversations with the public throughout the process.

"We wanted to try to get in as many voices as possible," said Jeff Crick, director of planning and development services for Lawrence.

Around 50 people voiced their opinions at the city commission meeting on Tuesday night during public comment, with many advocating for a pause on the passage. It passed 4-1, with city commissioner Lisa Larsen opposing.

"The decision was somewhat expected," Enfield said.

Enfield created a petition in an attempt to delay the passage of the new code.

"It's going to encourage property investors to buy up older, smaller, affordable homes and outbid families," Enfield said.

The city says changes can be made to the code six months after it goes into effect in April.

“It’s a living document, so if we’re seeing it’s not giving us what we’re expecting or we’re not liking what it’s giving us, it’s always open to change," Crick said.

