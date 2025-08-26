City of Leawood, its Chamber of Commerce work on allocating $750,000 budget for 2026 FIFA World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

The FIFA World Cup planning committee at the City of Leawood and the city's Chamber of Commerce have been working together since March to finalize a local experience.

City of Leawood, its Chamber of Commerce work on budget for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The city approved a $750,000 budget for World Cup-related expenses.

As of Monday, there are 289 days until matches kick off.

By December, the world will know opening match-ups and which teams will play in Kansas City.

Leawood is expecting an influx of visitors as an estimated 650,000 people are expected to travel to the metro for the month-long tournament.

Stephanie Meyer, president and CEO of the Leawood Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council, is counting the days and working to guide a plan for the city.

"The sky’s the limit in a perfect world...what could we do in the city of Leawood?" she said. "A lot of that is transportation and housing and safety and security."

Leawood City Council members will consider a proposal from a 30-person committee, which will include ideas for housing, entertainment and transportation

It also will include support for small businesses.

"Huge, huge push for safety and security across the board," Meyer said.

Leawood Police Chief Brad Robbins said during the work session, the department is receiving a significant number of security requests, including motorcycle officers for traffic control, escorts of VIPs, and assistance with coverage at base camps for the teams.

For mutual aid requests, departments will still take care of their own costs.

Overtime costs haven't been decided.

KSHB 41 Initial mock-up of Leawood's World Cup theme.

The committee has a rough estimate of $200,000 for a possible bus route with stops in the Towne Center Plaza/Park Place shopping center and the Ranch Mart Shopping Center.

The cost is not final since Leawood is working on a collaboration with other cities.

The plan will be determined by how many municipalities agree to participate.

Support for small businesses

An initial idea from the committee suggests a total of $50,000 in grants to small businesses.

Five small businesses with less than 25 employees would be eligible to receive $10,000 each to help attract customers during the tournament.

Meyer said: "It's a matter of equipping them with what they need and also helping them think some things through. What's the language going to be of the team that comes here? What's the currency going to be? The tipping culture of our restaurants?"

During the meeting, a consideration for smaller grants was brought up.

They all discussed whether the grant money should be used for internal or external enhancements to a business.

Activities and regulations

Among the entertainment being planned is a World Cup watch party in the Park Place shopping center.

The estimated cost is $50,000.

A three-on-three soccer tournament for youth and other competitors is also in the planning stages.

Organizers expect to charge around $300-400 per team. The committee may also request $15,000 from the city.

All of the city's HOAs were given an opportunity to provide feedback on temporarily changing the city's 30-day short-term rental ordinance.

Short-term rentals include, Airbnb and VRBO.

Leawood is comprised mostly of homeowners associations (HOAs).

Out of 90 HOA neighborhoods, a third rejected any modifications to the short-term rental requirement for the World Cup.

Many municipalities and residents are counting down the days until the metro is on the global stage.

Leawood is still preparing its playbook.

"A 40,000 sq. foot view as opposed to the actual playing — it's not so much the what, it's the why," said Ward 4 Council Member Julie Cain.

