City of Leawood, residents help shovel snow, treat streets

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The city of Leawood, Kansas, has been working since last Thursday to make sure the streets are safe for residents.

On Tuesday, crews moved from solely plowing to now salting the streets.

"We've been at it since well before the storm," said Beth Breitenstein, strategic communications director for the City of Leawood. "Our crews are so dedicated. I’m just in awe of how hard they've worked."

Breitenstein said they have 17 crews on the roads working 12 hour shifts.

"It was not a normal storm, up to a foot in Leawood, and people have been very patient with us and we really appreciate that," Breitenstein said.

It's not just the city crews out on the roads. Adam Wheeler and his team have been working since 3:30 on Tuesday morning.

"It was -2 just regular temperature," Wheeler said. "That keeps ya humble for sure."

Wheeler is a senior at Kansas State University and wanted to make a little extra money over his winter break.

However, Wheeler's found it's much more rewarding. He recalls one elderly woman who brought them hot chocolate after shoveling her driveway.

"She hadn’t left her house, there were no tire tracks," Wheeler said. "She’s dealt with a couple days of just being home bound, so I’m sure she appreciates just being able to get out."

Even Leawood crew workers are getting notes of praise and appreciation from residents. They hung them up in the office to keep spirits high.

"You know, that really helps them when they see those notes of thank you and appreciation because a lot of times they don’t necessarily know if people are noticing them out and about," Breitenstein said.

With more snow potentially on the way to the area, both local and city crews are gearing up knowing their work is not going unnoticed.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.