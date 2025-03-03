OLATHE, Kan. — Last week the heaters weren't on and the blinds were lifted at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, but after fool's spring ended, winter weather preparations in the Kansas City-metro area are happening once again this season.

"We know people like patios and it's a big part of our business," Brandon Blum, owner of Austins Bar and Grill, said.

The patio looks a little different now than it did last week. Blum says they winterize it when needed.

City of Olathe, restaurant winterize services after Kansas City area teased with spring

"We try to make it an environment where, when it's 30 degrees, it's tolerable," he said.

Austin's Bar and Grill's patio isn't the only thing being winterized in Olathe following the taste of spring.

The City of Olathe is putting blades back onto its trucks after the warmer weather last week allowed the city to use the trucks for things like filling potholes.

"We'll pretty much just be on standby, have some of the trucks loaded and ready to go," Chad Courtois, street maintenance superintendent for the City of Olathe, said.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB City of Olathe snowplows on March 3, 2025.

On standby, because it's that time of the year for unpredictable Midwest weather.

"Last week we were doing construction, filling potholes, kind of preparing for summer, thinking it was already here, and then this morning, woke up and thought, ‘Well, we better get some stuff ready for winter,'" Courtois said.

Courtois said it's winterizing some of its fleet and keeping the rest ready for the high winds expected on Tuesday.

“We kinda just wanna see how it goes with the winds and if we have any storm damage from that," he said.

—