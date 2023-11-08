City of Overland Park seeks public feedback on ways to improve 79th Street

OVERLAND PARK — The city of Overland Park wants to hear from you on how to improve a 2.5-mile stretch of 79th Street from Lamar to Interstate 35.

As of last month, the city conducted a walking tourwith several stakeholders and city staff. During the tour, notes where taken on the condition and infrastructure of sidewalks, pedestrian ramps, bike lane accommodations and more.

"Our usual process with efforts like this is to take community feedback and develop a high-level plan for the corridor," explained Meg Ralph, Overland Park spokesperson. "Before we can actually build the 79th Street, we'll have to do engineering studies to ensure the complete street can actually work in the area. Then, in the following years and as funding is made available, we would actually begin architectural designs for the project and construction. It could be as early as a few years away, or more than five years out."

The city is giving the public a chance to learn more about the details and provide initial feedback during a community-wide open house will kick off Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center.

Over the next few months, Overland Park wants to gather feedback and hear recommendations on what kind of mobility enhancements and multi-modal opportunities they want to see.

"I think that there are times down here when they really need to shut the traffic down altogether," Overland Park resident Brian Sawyer said. "Like [the] farmers market, you watch people try to cross the streets with all the traffic and it's pretty dangerous."

KSHB 41 News talked to several residents who routinely use 79th Street, many echo Sawyer's input and want bike lanes to be added.

"If I go out to walk or bike. I want to be in nature, not having cars go past me," said Maureen, a new Overland Park resident. "[79th Street] needs to be more bike-friendly and bike-safe."

