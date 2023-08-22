City of Shawnee announces Chelsee Chism to step in as new assistant city manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Shawnee and City Manager Doug Gerber announced Tuesday that Chelsee Chism will step into the role of Shawnee assistant city manager on Sept. 11.

Chism spent five years with the Overland Park City Manager's Office, overseeing OP's facilities and sustainability divisions, state and legislative programs, performance measurement and other special projects, per a release from the city of Shawnee. She was also the office's liaison to Overland Park Public Works.

“Shawnee is a first-rate city and an even better community,” Chism said. “I was drawn to this opportunity to grow with a dedicated professional staff and continue to provide the incredible services the residents of Shawnee have come to expect.”

Chism earned a Master of Public Administration from Wichita State University, with an emphasis on city and county management economic development. She received an undergraduate degree from Kansas State.

“We are incredibly pleased to have someone with Chelsee’s experience and knowledge to join and help bolster our already strong team here in Shawnee,” Gerber said in a written statement. “She’ll hit the ground running on day one.”

—