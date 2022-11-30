City of Shawnee seeks feedback on K-7 corridor at meeting Wednesday night

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The public can weigh in on the future of Kansas 7 Highway and the surrounding corridor in Shawnee, Kansas, during an open house meeting Wednesday night.

Roughly seven miles of the highway pass through the city going north to south. Along the highway are housing developments, industrial areas, big box stores and strip malls. There is also lots of undeveloped land.

Shawnee leaders expect more development along K-7 and surrounding roads like Woodland Drive, Hedge Lane Terrace and 75th Street in the future. In a proactive move, they’re asking people who live, work or visit the area to provide feedback on how the roads can improve and to help develop a timeline on when the improvements should take place.