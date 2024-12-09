City of Shawnee to hold 1st public hearing on short-term rental violations

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Monday night, the city of Shawnee will hold a public hearing regarding code violations at a short-term rental. This is the first public hearing on the topic since new regulations were passed in March.

A city councildocument laid out the alleged violations for the rental property. Dating back to April, there are seven allegations that the property violated the rules for short-term rentals.

The violations deal with the number of people in the rental, noise, parking restrictions, and violating the “public peace, morals and welfare” regulations.

According to the document, the short-term rental was cited around April 5, and the owner pleaded guilty to each violation on Nov. 5.

Short-term rentals in Shawnee are limited to no more than 10 people in a property and renters must abide by noise and parking codes, along with the public peace regulations.

Short-term rental owners are required to have a business license. Both parties can be held accountable.

Violations can either result in a $500 fine or jail time and the potential loss of the license.

Monday night, the city will decide whether to suspend or revoke the rental's business license.

