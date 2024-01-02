City Union Mission in need of monetary donations as demand for services skyrockets

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A Kansas City organization helping hundreds of people beat homelessness daily needs your help. Through their Celebrate Hope campaign, City Union Mission raises the funds they need to secure half of their operating budget. So far, they've raised just under $4 million toward their $8.5 million goal.

"We're seeing donors are pulling back a little bit, they're kind of weary of what the economy might be looking like," said Terry Megli, CEO and Executive Director at City Union Mission. "We just want to inspire confidence for the donor to continue to give to us because we are changing lives."

City Union Mission serves hundreds of people battling food insecurity, evictions and rising costs by providing them with a warm and safe place to stay and eat.

As temperatures continue to drop, the shelter says demand for their services sees an uptick.

"Well, having (a) warm place to stay is crucial because being out there on the street, you're losing your life, every day as it goes, you're losing a little bit of your humanity," said 47-year-old Robert Bosques.

The nonprofit also provides a variety of case management services to help people beat homelessness and offers addiction and recovery services for those in need. On average, the nonprofit provides a safe shelter and beds for 300 men, women and children battling homelessness, and serves hundreds of meals.

"We would look at having to cut back services, and we don't want to have to turn away people coming to our doors," Megli said. "That would mean significantly cutting back on staffing relating to giving counseling and coaching services and we don't want to do that."

To donate to City Union Mission, visit its website.

