City Union Mission worried about cuts amid dwindling donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local shelters know the coming cold weather means more people will need help while shelters need help to keep their programs running.

The problem comes down to money.

“Last year, we set a goal to meet half of our annual budget and we fell short of that.," said Terry Megli, executive director and CEO of City Union Mission. "And that became a sign for us that economic winds are changing.”

Megli’s seeing a growing number of donors, but a smaller total amount could mean cuts.

"That's what's at stake and if we begin to start cutting back on our services, our core services, Kansas City is going to be directly impacted,” Megli said.

Megli's issue is economy uncertainty.

“The reality for us is that donors are going to have to make choices and they have been,” he said. "It's a tough choice to donate less - to choose which charities do or don't get your dollars."

But when you think how City Union Mission helps - think Joshua Denney.

"The biggest way they've helped me is I have over a year clean,” he said.

He's got savings now and a good, honest foundation.

“Their goal is to give you a foundation and they really have done that,” he said.

Programs like the ones that helped Denney build his foundation turn donations into hope.

But the budget can't run on hope alone.

"I’m still a participant here and I’ve looked to start giving five or ten dollars a month and I don't have the most money, but it's a good investment," he said.

