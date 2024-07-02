Civic group set to hold series of candidate forums ahead of Aug. 6 primary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The League of Women Voters Kansas City is hosting a series of candidate forums in July ahead of the Aug. 6 primary.

The group is focused on races in Jackson, Clay and Platte counties.

All of the following forums are virtual. The group plans to stream the form on its website as well as give voters a chance to watch recordings of previous debates.

The group is accepting questions for candidates. You can submit your question online.

Thursday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. — Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Forum

Invited candidates include Democrats Stephanie M. Burton, John Gromowsky and Melees Johnson, and Republican Tracey Chappell.

Tuesday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m. — Missouri State Senate Districts No. 9 and No. 7

For Senate District No. 7, invited candidates include Democrats Pat Contreras and Patty Lewis, and Republican Joey LaSalle.

For Senate District No. 8, invited candidates include Democrats Brandon Ellington and Barbara Washington, and Republican Darron Black.

Wednesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. — Missouri House Districts No. 15 and 56

For House District No. 15, invited candidates are Democrats Kenneth Jamison and Greg Smith, and Republican Mike Jones.

For House District No. 56, invited candidates are Republicans Todd Berck, Michael Davis and Ryan Johnson, and Democrat Pam Jenkins Hatcher.

Thursday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m. — Missouri Senate District No. 1

Invited candidates include Republicans David Martin, Aaron McMullin and Joe Nicola, and Democrat Robert Sauls.

Wednesday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m. — Missouri House Districts No. 19, 28 and 33

For House District No. 19, invited candidates are Democrats Patricia Ann Geronimo Hernandez and Wick Thomas, and Republican Karen L. Sapling.

For House District No. 28, invited candidates include Democrats Donna Barnes and Mike Sager, and Republican Steven W. Hinton.

For House District No. 33, invited candidates include Republicans Carolyn S. Caton and Chris Sander.

Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. — Missouri Senate District 31

Invited candidates include Republicans Rick Britain, Michael Haffner and Dan Houx, and Democrat Raymond James.

—