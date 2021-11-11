Classes canceled at three Olathe schools due to power outage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe School District canceled classes for three schools due to a power outage.

District leaders say last night's storm took out three power poles near west Dennis Avenue, leaving parts of the west side of Olathe without power.

Heartland Early Childhood Center, Clearwater Creek Elementary School and Oregon Trail Middle School will not have classes today.

Power will not be restored until this afternoon or evening.

The school says it will provide updates as they are available.