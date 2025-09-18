KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

With Kansas City just nine months away from hosting the FIFA World Cup, communities across the metro are preparing for an influx of visitors—including those North of the river.

Clay and Platte Counties team up to launch 'Go North KC' tourism collaboration

Leaders in Clay and Platte counties are teaming up under one brand, "Go North KC" to ensure the Northland region shines on a global stage.

"We've got the urban city steel keepers just north of the river of downtown. Everything you want is within reach, but then we have these safe, vibrant communities that people can come to," said Megan Sahlfeld Clay County Marketing and Tourism Manager.

Sahlfeld says the cooperative effort is unlike anything done before in the region. By doubling resources, both counties hope to market the area more effectively to visitors who will flood Kansas City for the World Cup and beyond.

“We have such an expansive asset inventory now between both counties,” said Sahlfeld. “The movement behind this has been so supported by our commission, by our administrator, and then by our cities and our local chambers and businesses.”

For small business owners, the initiative could be significant. Carrie Brogden, co-owner of Copper Canary in Liberty, believes the campaign will bring valuable exposure.

"I think it's wonderful exposure for us,” said Brogden. “I’ve only lived in the Northland for four years, and I cannot believe the growth that I’ve seen in that amount of time.”

That growth is backed up by numbers. According to the Platte County Visitors Bureau, the county experienced a 19 percent increase in tourism between 2021 and 2024.

Leaders believe “Go North KC” could push those numbers even higher by bringing more foot traffic to local businesses.

“Like any other small business, we struggle when there's not different activities going on,” said Brogden. “To have such a huge initiative like this that’s going to bring in so many people—we love to have them come up to the Northland and check us out.”

The website is expected to launch by early next year.

