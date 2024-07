KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Circuit Court is closed Monday after an electrical event at one of the judicial centers on Saturday.

The problem means case management systems are not operational, therefore the presiding judge has ordered the court closed today.

According to the court, there is no reason to believe the event was the result of malicious activity.

Anyone with a case scheduled will be issued a new court date.

Those impacted should check with their attorney for the next steps.

—