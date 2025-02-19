Clay County attorney: Andrew Lester dies while awaiting sentencing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The legal proceedings concerning Andrew Lester have concluded as he died while awaiting sentencing, the Clay County prosecuting attorney shared Wednesday.

Lester pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree felony assault, just days before his trial was set to begin.

By changing his plea, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson dropped an armed criminal action charge against Lester and changed the felony assault from first-degree to second-degree.

The charges stemmed from Lester shooting Ralph Yarl in 2023.

Yarl mistakenly arrived at Lester’s home to pick up his twin siblings when Lester shot the teen.

In a statement on Lester’s death, the court said, “Mr. Lester did take responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty in this case.”

Lester was set to be sentenced March 7.

The Yarl family shared the below statement.

"The news of Andrew Lester’s passing brings a mix of emotions, but it does not bring justice. One of the reasons we pushed for a speedy trial was to ensure the public would see that our society does not condone shooting an unarmed, innocent child simply for ringing the wrong doorbell—especially when that child was targeted because of the color of his skin.



"For nearly two years, Andrew Lester never apologized. Instead, he and his attorney used every legal maneuver possible to delay accountability. Now, another Black child harmed by prejudice will never see the man who shot him face the full weight of the justice system. While Lester finally admitted guilt, it came at the very last moment—after two years of stalling. That delay leaves our family reeling.



"Some may see Lester’s passing as a form of consequence for his actions, but the reality remains: Ralph Yarl survived, yet justice was never truly served. He has a lifetime ahead to carry the trauma of that night while the man responsible escaped sentencing.



"We remain committed to seeking a world where no child fears for their life because of their race and no family has to endure what we have. Ralph’s story is far from over, and neither is our fight for justice."



