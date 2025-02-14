Andrew Lester pleads guilty in Clay County criminal case

LIBERTY, Mo. — Andrew Lester, the man charged with shooting teen Ralph Yarl in April 2023, pleaded guilty Friday to felony assault.

The guilty plea comes just days before Lester’s criminal trial was set to begin. Friday's hearing was announced on Thursday.

Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. on March 7. Lester could face up to seven years in prison.

Yarl and members of his family were among those in attendance at Friday’s change-of-plea hearing.

In exchange for Lester pleading guilty to second-degree felony assault, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson agreed to drop an armed criminal action charge against Lester and changed the felony assault from the original first-degree assault to second-degree assault.

KSHB 41 News received the following statement from Yarl's family:

"Today, Andrew Lester pleaded guilty to a Class D felony, acknowledging his actions. While this marks a step toward accountability, true justice requires consequences that reflect the severity of his actions—anything less would be a failure to recognize the harm he has caused. We urge all parties working on this case to conscious of all aspects involved. We remain hopeful that his sentencing will not be merely a slap on the wrist but a decision that upholds the seriousness of his crime.

We are grateful to those who stood with us, saw Ralph’s humanity, and rejected a world where fear and prejudice endanger innocent lives. This case has never been just about Ralph—it is about every child’s right to exist without being seen as a threat. This is about the not normalizing a world where our children are forced into adulthood due to everyday gun violence in our schools and communities. The joys and innocent childhood is soon becoming an illusion.

Lester’s plea does not erase Ralph’s trauma or the deeper injustices that made this tragedy possible. The fight against systemic failures and racial bias must continue. We call on our communities, leaders, and justice system to turn this moment into lasting change—ensuring that no child’s life is devalued because of the color of their skin.

We trust God with this and seek His wisdom as we speak out and demand a better America for all children.

Ralph’s story is not over. This guilty plea must serve as more than a mere acknowledgment—it must be a turning point in the pursuit of real justice."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

