Clay County deputies confiscate bullet, unloaded gun from student at Golden Oaks Elementary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County deputies confiscated a bullet and unloaded gun from Golden Oaks Elementary School on Monday, according to the North Kansas City Public Schools district.

According to the district, the school received the report of a student who might have had a bullet in their backpack while at the school.

School staff immediately placed the school on lock and teach and began investigating.

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the school's security team searched the student's backpack and recovered the bullet and gun.

"We encourage our students that if they see something – say something," a district spokeswoman said in a statement. "If they know something; tell someone. These efforts are critical and our procedures worked well. The safety of our students and staff is a top priority, and we take every report seriously. We will not hesitate to act when we are informed of any potential issue."

