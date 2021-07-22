Clay County deputies investigate after 3 relatives found dead in Glenaire home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were found dead Wednesday in a Clay County home, but foul play is not suspected.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that one man and two women were located at a residence in the 400 block of Wherritt Lane in Glenaire.

Deputies responded to around 1 p.m. after a neighbor reported “not seeing the resident for some time,” the sheriff’s office said.

The deceased all were related, according to the sheriff’s office.

Autopsies are expected to be conducted next week.

There is no additional information at this time.