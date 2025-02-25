Clay County detective terminated for meme post that violated department’s policies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clay County Sheriff’s Office detective has been terminated over a social media post on Feb. 7.

Earlier in the month, the sheriff’s office shared the deputy was on paid administrative leave after being accused of sharing a racially disparaging meme, which was later deleted.

The department’s Professional Standards Unit looked into the issue.

Tuesday, the sheriff’s office stated the unit determined the detective, Tom Butkovich, was found to have violated the department’s conduct and member speech, expression and social networking policies.

“Therefore, the detective’s employment has been terminated,” the sheriff’s office shared on social media. “As this is a personnel matter, no further information will be released.”

The meme in question was shared shortly after a Homeland Security Investigations operation at El Potro in Liberty.

In the meme, a fake image portraying Donald Trump holding a gun out a car window included the words, “Time to put the ‘panic’ back in Hispanic.’”

Butkovich was hired in 2021.

