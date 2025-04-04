Clay County Detention Center inmate dies, medical problem suspected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A medical problem may have led to the death of a Clay County Detention Center inmate on April 3.

Daniel Borkowski, 39, suffered the medical episode about 2:30 p.m. March 30 inside the detention center, a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Department states.

Borkowski was being held on a misdemeanor probation violation. His bond was set at $500.

According to the sheriff's department, he was on medical observation when the episode occurred.

Deputies and nurses at the detention center began emergency medical treatment before EMS personnel arrived and took Borkowski to a hospital.

He died Thursday at the hospital, the sheriff's department said.

An investigation is underway into Borkowski's cause of death.

