Clay County Detention Center shifts personal visits to digital only

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that all personal visitors will now meet with inmates digitally at the county's detention center rather than through glass.

The sheriff's office said the change comes to follow the lead of other jails across the country and to reduce the risk "that inmates who are known enemies will encounter each other in the visitation room."

"It also is less staff-intensive. The inmate remains in their cell or dayroom during the visit," the Clay County Sheriff's Office added in a release.

Legal and clergy visits will continue to be held through glass, per the sheriff's office.

Inmates who aren't on administrative lockdown can speak with family through video using electronic tablets at any time, for a fee paid through their commissary account.

There is no fee for digital visits held at the Clay County Detention Center

The schedule and rules of digital visits can be found on the Clay County Detention Center's website.

