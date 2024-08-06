Clay County Election Board rolling out new live voter line check app for voters to see wait times

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it comes to voting, you'll here a consistent complaint at just about any precinct you go to about long lines and long wait times.

The Clay County Election Board is going online with something new designed to change that.

Not just for Tuesday's primary election, but for the big one in November.

"And I get asked, 'Well when is it not busy?"' said Tiffany Ellison, Democrat Director of the Clay County Election Board of Election Commissioners. "Every election for years, and I've been here a while, we hear about long lines."

KSHB 41 News staff Tiffany Ellison

To avoid that, the election board is rolling out a new online, line check application. It's something you can do from your phone or on any computer.

Just visit the link, https://www.voteclaycountymo.gov ,and click the green banner near the top of the web page.

The app will pull up a map that shows live wait times at each polling location. It's updated every few minutes by people working inside the different polling locations.

Heather Hall, Republican Director of the Clay County Board of Election Commissioners, hopes an easier time at the polls leads to increased voter turnout for every election.

Grant Stephens

“A lot of people, especially anyone who has mobility issues or the elderly, they’re not going to want to wait in line and if November is a cold day, that’s not going to work for them," Hall said. “We don’t want them to have that bad experience which will then make them not want to come ... I think November will be transformative really. Because this is something that the people of Clay County have never had the opportunity to do.”

—

