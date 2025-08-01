LIBERTY, Mo. — Prosecutors across Missouri are using an upgraded law to charge people who run from police with a class D felony.

Clay County saw 76 cases in the past year.

Valentine's Law, which took effect in Missouri one year ago, makes fleeing from police in a dangerous way a class D felony with steeper penalties if someone is injured. The law is named after an officer in St. Louis who lost his life during a high-speed chase.

"We all deserve to drive on our roads, or walk on a sidewalk without having to worry about someone fleeing from justice killing or injuring us," said Zach Thompson, Clay County Prosecutor.

Clay County prioritizes Valentine's Law with 76 cases in first year

Clay County officials report that officers and deputies face scenarios of people fleeing from police multiple times each week.

"This type of crime is unacceptable, but it's all over," Thompson said.

In the last year, Clay County has prosecuted 76 cases involving Valentine's Law. By comparison, Platte County reports just 14 cases, while Jackson County has 233 Valentine's Law cases.

KSHB

"Unfortunately, when people run from law enforcement, they expose innocent civilians to all kinds of danger as well," said Sgt. James Bush of the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Bush believes the number of cases is concerning.

"That number is simply unacceptably high. There is no reason to put the public in danger," Bush said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Sgt. James Bush of the Clay County Sheriff's Office

Clay County's prosecutor emphasized their commitment to enforcing the law.

"Our plan is to consistently and vigorously enforce this law so we can take dangerous offenders off the street and send a message that fleeing from law enforcement is not okay," Thompson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

