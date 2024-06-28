Clay County Public Health Center revealed a bat found in the county tested positive for rabies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bat found in Clay County recently tested positive for rabies, according to news release Friday from the Clay County Public Health Center.

The confirmation of the rabies came from the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory.

The Clay County Public Health Center said in a news release Friday rabies is an acute, viral infection of the central nervous system that can be spread through saliva from the

bite or scratch of an infected animal.

It is nearly always fatal if left untreated, according to the release

“It is important to remember to avoid contact with wild animals, especially bats and skunks," said Deputy Director Ashley Wegner. " They can carry

rabies even if they do not appear sick. If you believe you have been exposed to a rabid animal, seek immediate medical attention from a health care provider."

Bats have small teeth and might not leave an obvious mark, according to the news release.

A tip to prevent bats from coming inside homes is to cover or fill holes larger than a quarter inch that would allow them access to an attic, the news release states.