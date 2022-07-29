Clay County residents to vote on reducing county surtax on commercial property

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Clay County will decide whether to reduce the surtax on commercial property in November.

The Clay County Commissioners voted on a proposal that would make the changes in 2023.

The property surtax would be reduced from $1.59 for every $100 of assessed valuation to $1.44.

If voters approve it, it would go into effect on July 1, 2023.

According to the county, the surtax is used to fund school districts, cities and other jurisdictions for public services, among other things.

