Clay County sheriff searching for woman missing from Kearney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from the Kearney area.

The sheriff’s office said 49-year-old Delphine Davidson was last seen Sunday near Northeast 136th Street and Proctor Drive in Kearney.

She was wearing a light blue or light green nightgown and is in need of medical assistance.

Davidson is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff asks anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts to call 816-407-3700.

