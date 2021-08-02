Watch
Clay County sheriff searching for woman missing from Kearney

Clay County Sheriff's Office
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Delphine Davidson, 49. She was last seen Sunday near Northeast 136th Street and Proctor Drive in Kearney.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from the Kearney area.

The sheriff’s office said 49-year-old Delphine Davidson was last seen Sunday near Northeast 136th Street and Proctor Drive in Kearney.

She was wearing a light blue or light green nightgown and is in need of medical assistance.

Davidson is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff asks anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts to call 816-407-3700.

