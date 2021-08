KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced the death of one of its long time sergeants on Sunday.

According to the agency, Sgt. Scott Boyum passed away on Saturday as a result of a long-term illness.

"We are heartbroken for his family and coworkers," a spokeswoman for the agency said on Sunday.

Boyum had served with the Clay County Sheriff's Office since 1999. Most recently he worked in the detention unit.