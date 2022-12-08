Clay County Sheriff's Office announces retirement of last K-9 trained to detect marijuana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning the retirement of Blaze , the last patrol K-9 trained by the department to detect marijuana.

With Missouri voting to legalize the use of recreational marijuana , residents may now legally possess up to three ounces.

In anticipation of the law changing, the sheriff's office says it has "not trained our newer canines to detect the scent of marijuana" for the last couple of years.

After serving since 2016, Blaze will spend her retirement with her handler.

