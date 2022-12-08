Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Clay County Sheriff's Office announces retirement of last K-9 trained to detect marijuana

BlazeClayCounty.png
Clay County Sheriff's Office
BlazeClayCounty.png
Posted at 11:39 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 12:39:43-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning the retirement of Blaze, the last patrol K-9 trained by the department to detect marijuana.

With Missouri voting to legalize the use of recreational marijuana, residents may now legally possess up to three ounces.

In anticipation of the law changing, the sheriff's office says it has "not trained our newer canines to detect the scent of marijuana" for the last couple of years.

After serving since 2016, Blaze will spend her retirement with her handler.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!