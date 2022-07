KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who's been missing since Friday morning.

Stanley Suba, 69, left his home in the 2700 block of N. Walrond Avenue between 4:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Suba, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was on foot.

He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, blue jeans, Nike slide sandals with gray sock and a black KU hat.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact 911.

