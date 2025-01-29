Clay County Sheriff's Office conducts successful human trafficking operations during awareness month

LIBERTY, Mo — Two men are facing charges after an undercover counter-human trafficking operation conducted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

"Unfortunately, there's a lot of victims of human trafficking out there," said Lt. Chris Johnson.

Jose Trinidad-Diaz, 33, and Dominic Shelby, 34, were charged for similar crimes in separate incidents.

The operations, part of an ongoing effort to combat human trafficking, took place last week. Investigators said the suspects communicated with what they thought was an underage girl online, arranging to meet in person. When they arrived at the agreed location, deputies took them into custody.

"In the past couple of years, we we've done a few. "They're becoming more prominent in our other law enforcement agencies here in the local area," said Lt. Johnson.

As part of the efforts, investigators also conducted a victim advocacy operation at a Clay County hotel.

Investigators posted an online ad purportedly soliciting sex as many sex workers are often victims of human trafficking.

"The goal behind that was to offer them advocacy services to try and get them out of sex trafficking world," said Lt. Johnson. "In this operation, there was up to 27 face to face contacts, and in doing so, 13 of the workers who arrived accepted or to meet for follow up services with our advocacy groups.”

Advocates from the organizations Value Unconditional and Relentless Pursuit met with the victims and began giving them resources.

“We also need to look at, you know, the other side of it, and helping people by giving them services, getting them out of the light that they're in, and help them move forward," said Lt. Johnson.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about human trafficking to report it to law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

