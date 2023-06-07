Clay County Sheriff's Office discovers 22 stolen IDs, illegal drugs from stolen car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office recovered ID's of more than 22 different people, multiple illegal drugs and more during a police stop that resulted in a chase.

The department pulled over driver Michael Bennett at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after noticing that the car Bennett was driving had the windows tinted too dark.

When deputies checked the car's license plate, it was discovered that the car was stolen.

Bennett immediately drove away from the scene, resulting in a car chase that would eventually end when the car was wrecked while taking the exit from NE Antioch Road to Interstate 35.

Inside the stolen vehicle deputies discovered driver's licenses, passports and social security cards that belonged to 22 different people, credit or debit cards that belonged to 10 different people, checkbooks belonging to four different people, and six checks worth nearly $3,500.

Deputies also discovered a handgun in the car, as well as illegal drugs such as powdered fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription pills.

Bennett was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Clay County Sheriff Department is still investigating the incident.

