Clay County Sheriff's Office K-9 to receive donated bullet, stab protection vest

Posted at 1:22 PM, Apr 12, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clay County Sheriff's Office K-9 will receive a charitable donation of a bullet and stab protection vest from a local nonprofit.

Clay County K-9 Argos, who is partnered with Deputy Zack Petty, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest it will wear in the field thanks to a donation by Vested Interest in K-9s, a nonprofit organization.

The organization goal is to provide K9s with protective vests throughout the country. Since the organization was established in 2009, they have provided 5,043 vests .

Argos protective vest, which he will receive within the next 8-10 weeks, will be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of Captain David Dorn, St. Louis, Mo.- EOW 6/2/20."

Dorn was a retired police captain for the Metropolitan Police Department, the primary police department in St. Louis city, who was murdered attempting to stop a burglary at a pawn shop in June 2020.

Dorn death drew national attention because it occurred amid protests across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

