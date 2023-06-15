Clay County Sheriff's Office offer free steering wheel locks to Hyundai, Kia owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff's Office joins Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department in offering free steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners.

The office said Thursday that due to a nationwide spike in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, both car companies have provided the Sheriff’s Office with steering wheel locks to distribute for free to both drivers.

To claim the free locks, car owners can head to the CCW Office, which is located at 27 S. Main St. in Liberty, Missouri. Locks will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Vehicle owners must be a resident of Clay County and drivers must present proof of ownership and present a valid identification to claim the locks.

Kansas City police also offered free steering wheel locks to all Kia and Hyundai drivers who were KCMO residents in May.

Here are a list of Kia and Hyundai cars that are eligible to receive the free locks:

Eligible Kia models:



2011-2021 Forte



2021-2022 K5



2011-2020 Optima



2011-2021 Rio



2011-2021 Sedona



2021-2022 Seltos



2010-2022 Soul



2011-2022 Sorento



2011-2022 Sportage

Eligible Hyundai models

