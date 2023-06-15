Clay County Sheriff's Office offer free steering wheel locks to Hyundai, Kia owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff's Office joins Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department in offering free steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners.
The office said Thursday that due to a nationwide spike in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, both car companies have provided the Sheriff’s Office with steering wheel locks to distribute for free to both drivers.
To claim the free locks, car owners can head to the CCW Office, which is located at 27 S. Main St. in Liberty, Missouri. Locks will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Vehicle owners must be a resident of Clay County and drivers must present proof of ownership and present a valid identification to claim the locks.
Kansas City police also offered free steering wheel locks to all Kia and Hyundai drivers who were KCMO residents in May.
Here are a list of Kia and Hyundai cars that are eligible to receive the free locks:
Eligible Kia models:
- 2011-2021 Forte
- 2021-2022 K5
- 2011-2020 Optima
- 2011-2021 Rio
- 2011-2021 Sedona
- 2021-2022 Seltos
- 2010-2022 Soul
- 2011-2022 Sorento
- 2011-2022 Sportage
Eligible Hyundai models
- 2011-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2017 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Elanta Coupe
- 2011-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2011-2012 Elantra Touring
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2011-2012 Veracruz
- 2020-2021 Venue
- 2011-2022 Tuscon
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2011-2012. 2019-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018, 2019 Santa Fe; Santa Fe XL
- 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Velostar