Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCPD offers free steering wheel locks to Hyundai, Kia owners

2019 Hyundai Accent, 2019 hyundai accent
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - An unsold 2019 Accent sedan sits at a Hyundai dealership in Littleton, Colo. on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belts can explode and injure vehicle occupants. The recall, which expands and replaces three previous recalls, includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs, or hybrid electric vehicles. Owners will be able to take their recalled vehicles to dealerships where the seat belt pretensioners will be fit with a cap at no cost. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
2019 Hyundai Accent, 2019 hyundai accent
Posted at 5:01 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 18:01:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Wednesday that residents can receive a free steering-wheel lock to owners of select Hyundai and Kia vehicles in an effort to help combat the recent increase of vehicle thefts.

To claim the free locks, car owners can head to any KCPD Division Station or visit KCPD Headquarters at 1125 Locust St. Locks will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Vehicle owners must be a resident of KCMO. Drivers must present proof of ownership and present a valid identification.

Here are a list of Kia and Hyundai cars that are eligible to receive the free locks:

Eligible Kia models:

  • 2011-2021 Forte
  • 2021-2022 K5
  • 2011-2020 Optima
  • 2011-2021 Rio
  • 2011-2021 Sedona
  • 2021-2022 Seltos
  • 2010-2022 Soul
  • 2011-2022 Sorento
  • 2011-2022 Sportage

Eligible Hyundai models

  • 2011-2022 Accent
  • 2011-2022 Elantra
  • 2013-2017 Elantra GT
  • 2013-2014 Elanta Coupe
  • 2011-2014 Genesis Coupe
  • 2011-2012 Elantra Touring
  • 2018-2022 Kona
  • 2020-2021 Palisade
  • 2011-2012 Veracruz
  • 2020-2021 Venue
  • 2011-2022 Tuscon
  • 2011-2019 Sonata
  • 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
  • 2011-2012. 2019-2022 Santa Fe
  • 2013-2018, 2019 Santa Fe; Santa Fe XL
  • 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Velostar

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app