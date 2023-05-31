KCPD offers free steering wheel locks to Hyundai, Kia owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Wednesday that residents can receive a free steering-wheel lock to owners of select Hyundai and Kia vehicles in an effort to help combat the recent increase of vehicle thefts.

To claim the free locks, car owners can head to any KCPD Division Station or visit KCPD Headquarters at 1125 Locust St. Locks will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Vehicle owners must be a resident of KCMO. Drivers must present proof of ownership and present a valid identification.

Here are a list of Kia and Hyundai cars that are eligible to receive the free locks:

Eligible Kia models:

2011-2021 Forte

2021-2022 K5

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2010-2022 Soul

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage

Eligible Hyundai models

2011-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2017 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Elanta Coupe

2011-2014 Genesis Coupe

2011-2012 Elantra Touring

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2011-2012 Veracruz

2020-2021 Venue

2011-2022 Tuscon

2011-2019 Sonata

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2011-2012. 2019-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018, 2019 Santa Fe; Santa Fe XL

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Velostar

