KCPD offers free steering wheel locks to Hyundai, Kia owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Wednesday that residents can receive a free steering-wheel lock to owners of select Hyundai and Kia vehicles in an effort to help combat the recent increase of vehicle thefts.
To claim the free locks, car owners can head to any KCPD Division Station or visit KCPD Headquarters at 1125 Locust St. Locks will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Vehicle owners must be a resident of KCMO. Drivers must present proof of ownership and present a valid identification.
Here are a list of Kia and Hyundai cars that are eligible to receive the free locks:
Eligible Kia models:
- 2011-2021 Forte
- 2021-2022 K5
- 2011-2020 Optima
- 2011-2021 Rio
- 2011-2021 Sedona
- 2021-2022 Seltos
- 2010-2022 Soul
- 2011-2022 Sorento
- 2011-2022 Sportage
Eligible Hyundai models
- 2011-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2017 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Elanta Coupe
- 2011-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2011-2012 Elantra Touring
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2011-2012 Veracruz
- 2020-2021 Venue
- 2011-2022 Tuscon
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2011-2012. 2019-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018, 2019 Santa Fe; Santa Fe XL
- 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Velostar
