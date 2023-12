KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 18-year-old man who has been missing for over a week.

Andrew Mullin, 18, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 27 in the 12200 block of 14th Street in Mosby, Missouri.

Mullin is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing orange bib overalls, per the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

"We and his family have concerns about his mental health," a Clay County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said in a release.

