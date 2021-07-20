Clay County Sheriff's Office warns of mail fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of fraudulent activity involving outgoing mail.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Monday that they have seen an increase in personal checks being taken out of mail boxes, “washed” and rewritten to be cashed.

“As convenient as it may be to use your home mailbox for outgoing mail, we encourage you to instead use the U.S. Postal Service's blue mail boxes at Post Offices and around the community to ensure your mail is delivered securely,” the sheriff’s office said. “You can also pay most bills securely online.”