Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Clay County Sheriff's Office warns of mail fraud

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha, Neb. A U.S. judge on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide. The judge called them "a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service" before the November election. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Voting methods vary by state, mail-in voting increasing
Posted at 10:16 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 23:16:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of fraudulent activity involving outgoing mail.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Monday that they have seen an increase in personal checks being taken out of mail boxes, “washed” and rewritten to be cashed.

“As convenient as it may be to use your home mailbox for outgoing mail, we encourage you to instead use the U.S. Postal Service's blue mail boxes at Post Offices and around the community to ensure your mail is delivered securely,” the sheriff’s office said. “You can also pay most bills securely online.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!