Claycomo businesses worry as threat of Ford plant strike looms

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — It's not just auto workers who are affected by strikes.

Entire communities can thrive off off of automakers in the areas around major manufacturing plants.

The businesses in Claycomo, Missouri, where Ford has a major manufacturing plant are understandably worried.

Leonard Cooper works at a barber shop down the road from the plant. He says he's been in the community for a long while.

"In February, it'll be 20 years," he said.

He's seen how important the Ford plant is not just to his work, but every business in town.

"It is a concern for the whole area," he said.

So much of the commerce in Claycomo stems from Ford paychecks, which could soon be cut.

"Losing income and then the business will not be as active because people aren't working," Cooper said.

He says the looming threat of a strike has everyone on edge.

"Well, they try not to worry," he said. "But you do get a bit antsy because it affects your overall business. Your daily walk-ins and all of that, some people might, could possibly lose their business for that short period of time or however long. No one knows how long it's going to take."

In the meantime, Cooper and everyone else is going to keep doing what they can do.

"Just everyone stay positive and stay focused," he said. "Let's continue to provide a good service and people will come."

—