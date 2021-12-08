Clinton County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire that left two people and multiple pets dead.

According to the sheriff's office, crews responded to multiple calls of a fire south of unincorporated Gower at around 7:25 a.m.

The Gower and Plattsburg Fire Departments, along with Tri-County Ambulance, Missouri State Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.

Crews located to adult victims and several small animals who died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The identities of the victims will not be released until their families are notified.