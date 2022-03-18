Clinton, Missouri, woman dies from injuries sustained in crash on I-435 near Bannister Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clinton, Missouri, woman died from injuries sustained during a Feb. 16 crash on Interstate 435 near Bannister Road, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Mary McGuire, 63, was a passenger in a gray Honda Accord that was heading east on I-435.

An unknown driver attempted to merge into the same lane as the Honda McGuire was in.

The driver of the Honda swerved left, losing control and striking a concrete jersey.

McGuire and the driver of the Honda were both transported to an area hospital. McGuire died on Friday.