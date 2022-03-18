Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Clinton, Missouri, woman dies from injuries sustained in crash on I-435 near Bannister Road

Blue police lights
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jaromir Chalabala
Blue police lights
Blue police lights
Posted at 5:00 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 18:00:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clinton, Missouri, woman died from injuries sustained during a Feb. 16 crash on Interstate 435 near Bannister Road, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Mary McGuire, 63, was a passenger in a gray Honda Accord that was heading east on I-435.

An unknown driver attempted to merge into the same lane as the Honda McGuire was in.

The driver of the Honda swerved left, losing control and striking a concrete jersey.

McGuire and the driver of the Honda were both transported to an area hospital. McGuire died on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!